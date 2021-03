Thilmony becomes second Blue Hawk to win back-to-back at state

BACK AS CHAMP at 132 pounds, Trae Thilmony (center) earned his second state wrestling title Saturday with a win over Gunnar Smith of Eureka (top). Thilmony was joined at state by (from left) Coach Ian Taylor, Dane Chojnacky (fifth place), Max Hannum (fourth place), Shane Reishus, Elijah Ratliff (...