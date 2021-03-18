Paul Wesley (Doty) Oehlert passed away March 12, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula after a short bout with cancer. He was born December 7, 1952, to Charles and Margie Doty (Rawlinson) in Thompson Falls, Montana.

In 1963, Paul moved with his family to Dana Point, California, where he attended and graduated from San Clemente High School. After graduation he began his career as a cement worker until 2019. He was well known in the inland Northwest for the quality of work he did.

Paul moved from California to Sagle, Idaho, where he lived until 2018. It was at that time that he moved back to his ‘roots’ in Sander’s County. Paul loved fishing and searching the hills for the best huckleberry patches. He was a ‘pencil’ artist, guitar and harmonica player. Paul was known by close friends for his bargain hunting, tinkering, and sharing those “finds” with close friends.

The love of Paul’s life was his lab, Baby Girl. She was by his side 24/7 whether they were fishing, or scouting berries, fixing, or building or just enjoying time together.

Paul is survived by his mother, Margie Rawlinson of Trout Creek; a brother, Mick McKelvey and wife Rhonda of Mesa, Arizona; and two sisters, Lois Brongo and husband Steve of Rochester, New York, and Darlene Krzcuik of New Hampshire. Also, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and best friends, Doug, and Janey of Trout Creek. He will be missed by many, including his beloved lab, Baby Girl.

A private memorial service will be held for Paul at a later date.