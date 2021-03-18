The morning of March 4, 2021, Ty said goodbye.

Ty Platt was born to Richard & Donna Platt on February 3, 1977.

His parents instilled in Ty a great work ethic, raising him on their farm. Ty went to school in Noxon, Montana, where he graduated in 1995. Ty was an avid 4-H member and participated in fairs with his cattle. Ty also spent time as a competition shooter with his father.

After graduation, Ty decided to try life in the big city, moving to Seattle, Washington. Anyone who knew Ty knew he was not the big city type.

Ty settled in Clark Fork working as a CNC Operator where Ty met his future bride in 2002. A year later Ty moved with Sonya back to Heron, Montana, where he then spent 16 years working as a machinist and welder making tugs that pulled airplanes. Ty and Sonya moved to the Coeur d'Alene area with the company and decided to make their forever home in Rathdrum, Idaho, in 2008 to raise their family. In 2009 Ty and Sonya were joined together forever in marriage at their place of residence.

Ty loved his family first and foremost. He loved his friends, hunting, fishing and camping. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. Ty taught his children to hunt, fish and provide for their future families when the time came. Ty went on many adventures, taking the family on numerous camping trips to teach his children about nature, to love and appreciate it. In 2018, he became a grandfather which was by far one of his greatest accomplishments. Ty and his grandson developed an incredibly special bond and they were inseparable. Ty will be greatly missed by many who knew him.

Ty is survived by his wife Sonya; his children Shaun, Gregory and Taylor; his grandchildren Sylas and Onyx; his mother Donna; and his siblings Virginia, Andy, Guy and Mary. He was preceded in death by his father Richard.

