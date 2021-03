Falls senior Kade Pardee was honored by being named to the 2021 State B All-Tournament team following last week’s event in Billings.

Pardee joins tournament MVP Noah Bouchard of Huntley Project, Cade Holgate and Tate Bowler of Manhattan, and Damon Gros Ventre and Jadence Archita of the champion Lodge Grass Indians on the all-tournament team.

Bouchard, Holgate and Bowler are seniors while Gros Ventre and Archita are juniors.