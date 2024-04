Lady Hawk Gabi Hannum lays down a perfect bunt and not only gets to first, but advances players on first and second in a game against the Trotters at Plains.

The Thompson Falls Lady Hawks started the softball season on fire by defeating their first two competitors with the mercy rule, dispatching Troy and Plains in a week's time and in five innings or less.

The Lady Hawks defeated Troy 12-2 in five innings last Tuesday in the first game of the season.

Ol...