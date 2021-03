By Austin Amestoy UM Legislative News Service University of Montana School of Journalism

Patty Sundberg remembers a time early in her 40-year career in beekeeping when a 5% annual colony loss felt like a big deal.

Now, she said it’s all her company can do to hold that rate at 20% -- though, on bad years, it can swing even higher.

In the mid-2000s, word of a frightening trend...