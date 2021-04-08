Supaman teaches students power of music, dance

Thompson Falls students were given a treat when they got to have their first assembly of 2021. The assembly was held to introduce a special guest, Supaman, aka Christian Parrish Takes the Gun. He is a Native American hip-hop artist who won the 2017 MTV VMA award, Nammy (Native American Music Award), North American Indigenous Image Award and the Tunney Award. The last of which he won seven times. He has also won other Native American music awards in both the United States and Canada for the powerful messages he portrays in his music.

Supaman gave two performances in Thompson Falls: one for kindergarten through sixth grade, and one later in the day to seventh through eighth grade and to high school students. He did a similar presentation several years ago and he was excited to be back in the area again. The artist said he has been performing at schools for nearly 15 years and started it to spread his love of music. He now says that he does it because he wants to spread a message of leading a positive life and he believes kids do not always get to see this message. He also wants to help youths experience Native American culture. According to Supaman, "Music and dance are extremely powerful tools for getting these messages across."

Supaman grew up on the Crow Reservation in Montana and had a difficult childhood. His parents struggled with alcoholism, and he speaks about living a life without the influences of drugs and alcohol. When he did his performances at the Thompson Falls schools, Supaman continually returned to that theme, and ended explaining that youth have the power to do anything they wish in life, as long as they maintain a positive attitude, no matter their circumstances. During the presentation, Supaman wore traditional regalia, the same that is worn by his People during their "men's fancy dance," as he calls it. While doing so, he began by explaining some history of Native American dances, and how the involvement of things like the Buffalo Bill show influenced dance styles. He then performed a fancy dance to traditional music. After his dance he brought several youths up to participate in a dance with him. He explained to the audience that his grandfather told him not to dance to show off but to "dance for the people watching," as many of them may not be able to do it for themselves.

At the end of his presentation, Supaman performed a freestyle rap based on items children in the audience had in their pockets. He asked all of the audience to hold these things up as he went around picking items at random, to the great entertainment of the children.

According to Elementary Principal Len Dorscher, the Supaman presentation was funded in part by Gear Up grant funding, as well as the state's Indian Education for All (IEFA). IEFA promotes the inclusion of exposure and lessons about Native American culture. "It makes you concentrate on the need to do this," said Dorscher.