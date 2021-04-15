ELECTION 2021: Thompson Falls School Board Candidates

NAME: Averie Boon

EDUCATION: GED

OCCUPATION: Salon owner, cosmetologist

Why do you want to be on the school board?

I want to be involved as much as I can. If you want to see change, you can't just sit back and wait for it to happen.

What one change would you like to see implemented in your school district?

I would like to see our facilities be updated and potentially expanded to better accommodate our athletic programs and extracurricular activities.

If elected, how will you prioritize the needs of the administrators, staff, and students?

I am in this for the students. They are my main priority. I want to work together with the administrators and staff to ensure every possible opportunity is afforded to our kids. We need to figure out how to hire and retain the best teachers. Is the curriculum and physical space the best we can do? Do they enrich the kids as much as possible? Are we doing our best to prepare them for this big world, from the beginning of their school career to the end?

NAME: Ramona Jacobson

My name is Ramona Jacobson. I graduated from Hamilton High School and I have lived in and loved Montana all my life; being in Thompson Falls since 1997. Fortunately, my husband's job allowed for me to be a stay-at-home mom with all four of our children. This gave me the opportunity to be involved in their classrooms as a helper and a substitute teacher from time to time. Our youngest child will be starting high school in the fall.

My motivation for joining the school board came recently, seeing how fragile the school systems in our country can be and where their vulnerabilities are. I will be a committed voice for our students and for parent's/guardian's rights.

This is the time to build up and protect our youth so they will be ready to be our future government officials, administrators, mothers, fathers, and the list goes on.

Currently, I do not have a specific change in mind for the school system, but want to preserve fundamental education, and family values. Change may become more evident as I become familiar with school board operations.

I am excited to join the hard work that we are currently seeing from board members, administrators, teachers and students.

I look forward to working together with the community as well. Students deserve strong and effective leadership so they are prepared to be a productive citizen and have confidence and respect for themselves and others. Thank you for this opportunity.

NAME: Lisa Ruen

EDUCATION: Graduated from Thompson Falls High School, some college at the University of Montana for Paralegal Studies

OCCUPATION: Homemaker/Substitute Teacher

Why do you want to be on the school board?

As someone who grew up in Thompson Falls and now has children of my own, I feel it's important to be actively involved in the decisions being made for our children and staff as well. I personally had some of these teachers growing up and being someone who has been subbing this school year made me realize I would like to be more involved.

What one change would you like to see implemented in your school district?

I would like to see more community involvement with our schools and with parents. Less lack of communication.

If elected, how will you prioritize the needs of the administrators, staff, and students?

If elected I will address what is the highest priority at the time also by listening to questions and concerns given by all. I do think the children come first but it's also important to take care of our staff members by addressing their needs as well.

NAME: Sandra Muster

EDUCATION: I have a dual degree in education and art from the University of Montana with graduate studies in administration

OCCUPATION: I am president of Muster Construction Inc.

Why do you want to be on the school board?

I have served Thompson Falls schools as a Trustee and Board Chair in the past and feel that my experience would be a valuable asset in the future.

What one change would you like to see implemented in your school district?

I would like to explore the options for expanded vocational education.

If elected, how will you prioritize the needs of administrators, staff and students?

Setting priorities should be a collaborative effort of the whole board. I believe our aim should be on building a great system that serves students, our community and the future.

NAME: Jeneese Baxter

EDUCATION: B.S. in Business Administration from University of Montana and Juris Doctorate from University of Montana School of Law

OCCUPATION: Attorney

Why do you want to be on the school board?

I think that it is important to be involved in the community. With four children attending Thompson Falls Public School, the school is a big part of our lives and is where I choose to volunteer my time. Since the 2008-09 school year, I have volunteered in the school district in the following ways: weekly classroom helper (11 years), junior high track (3 years), assistant high school cross country coach (2 years), and school board member (3 years). I would like to continue my volunteer efforts as a school board member.

What one change would you like to see implemented in your school district?

Based on my experience, serving on the board is more about managing changes as they are presented. Due to funding limitations, we have to do the best we can with the resources we have. I believe it's best to participate on a board without an agenda since much of what the board does has to be reactionary. Board decisions are made as a group and must pass by majority vote.

If elected, how will you prioritize the needs of administrators, staff and students?

The ultimate goal of the school district is to provide the best educational opportunity for the students based on the resources available. Aside from funding, the staff and administrators are the most important resources we have to accomplish this goal. Since funding is not unlimited, decisions regarding meeting the needs of each of these groups should relate back to whether the decision helps us achieve our goal for the students.