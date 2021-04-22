Sanders County Honor Roll

With only one quarter left the 2020-2021 school year, Sanders County students have been working to obtain top-notch grades this quarter. The Ledger pays tribute to those who earned a 3.0 and above.

NOXON SCHOOL

Noxon students gaining recognition for honor roll and honorable mention are seventh graders Callie Cano and Elloria Jensen. Eighth graders include Samuel Burgess, Hailey Dennis, Stanley Fisher, Jazmyn Hancock, Shane Murray, and Emma Swanson. Freshmen Samuel Christensen, Aiden Currey, Natasha Fisher, Katlin Keiscome, Martha Klaus, Karter McNaughton, Maygan Swanson, Mia Vogel, and Shamus Wheeldon earned honor roll status. Sophomores earning a spot are Emily Brown, Avery Burgess, Aubrey Erwin, Cleo Hahn, and Skye Irgens. Juniors include Charles Boehem, Nate Cano, Derreck Christensen, Kylee Erwin, Steven Habegger, Vanessa Horner, Wyatt Lackner, Laurel Miller, Jaedyn Murray, Alessandro Nichol, Levi Schumacher, Gunnar Swanson, and Cade VanVleet. Completing their final third quarter in high school, Noxon seniors earning honors are Jack Burfeind, Nicholas Elliott, Brody Hill, Mackenzie Morgan, and Chelsea Vohs.

THOMPSON FALLS ELEMENTARY

Thompson Falls fourth graders who earned honor roll status are Bryleigh Barnes, Nathan Baxter, Kaden Davis, Easton Deal, Audrey Fairbank, Kayla Fausett, Easton Helvey, Abednego Keller, Tristan Kelly, Angela Koskela, Bryan Lakko, Gage Park, Marley Robinson, and Tobias Susic. Fifth graders include William Detlaff, Lexi Franck, Alyssa Geisbusch, Evan Lofthus, Jonathan Manley, Kandice Smith, Grace Subatch, and Veronica Vega. Sixth graders are Alexander Barrera, Aubrey Baxter, Jesse Buchanan, Addyson Deal, Teagan Dorscher, Giovanni Grossberg, Chase Helvey, Samantha Hertel, Camille Holloway, Kylee Huff, Riley Keefe, Lillianna Keller, Maria Keller, Michael Koskela, Claire Lakko, Jason Myers, and Marley Neesvig.

THOMPSON FALLS

JUNIOR HIGH

At Thompson Falls Junior High, seventh graders Emma Claridge, Annalise Fairbank, Emily Gravning, Shiann Hall, Gabrielle Hannum, Solveig Nygaard, Addison Pardee, Taylor Saner, and Savannah Wilson earned honor roll honors. Earning placement in eighth grade are Isabella Buchanan, Jeremy Fausett, Braedon Ferris, Gabriel Hutton, Mace Jacobson, Sarah Koskela, Caleb Lakko, Teagan Saner, and Madison Toyias.

THOMPSON FALLS

HIGH SCHOOL

Thompson Falls High School honor roll recognition goes to freshmen Kael Brown, Jacob Carping, Nathan Cottingham, Makayla Davis, Connor Day, Braxton Dorscher, Cheyenne Fernandez, Dakota Goatley, Avery Gravning, Justin Haagenson, Max Hannum, Olivia Harnett, Adrian Holloway, Sareana Keith, Blakely Lakko, Diego Long, Brayden McJunkin, Hattie Neesvig, Theodor Nygaard, Trinity Riffle, Mackenzie Robinson, and Cael Thilmony.

Falls sophomores are Elizabeth Baxter, Bethany Burk, August Byrne, Cassandra Gerry, Tiana Goatley, Ty Hedahl, Cella Hodges-VanHuss, Cheyla Irvine, Jonah Leisz, Chesney Lowe, Liam McPherson, Jeffrey Mennen, Levi Myers, Briar Palmer, Sophia Pileggi, Alek Sweeden, John Taylor, Julian Watson-Flick, Tylin Weber, and Colton Wormwood.

Blue Hawk juniors include Tyler Battles, Zackary Biros, Julissa Bonney, Reyna Clark, Benjamin Croft, Aidan DeHaas, Cody Fritz, Veronica Hanks, Margaret Leaver, Florian Oates, Ellison Pardee, Olivia Pirnat, McKenzie Robins, Alessandro Rolando, Tahlea Sanford, Nathan Schraeder, and Trae Thilmony.

With one quarter to go in their high school career, the following Thompson Falls seniors earned spots on the third quarter honor roll: Zachary Allday, Maycie Anderson, Megan Baxter, Jolia Buchanan, Cody Burk, Jody Detlaff, Faith Frields, Sierra Hanks, Benjamin Lefler, Dante Micheli, Justin Morgan, Josey Neesvig, Nathan Ostwald, Jasmine Pearson, Renee Pearson, Hunter Rich, Daisy Ulrich, Angel Whiting, and Riley Wilson.

TROUT CREEK ELEMENTARY

In Trout Creek, students earning honors in third grade are Michaela Everett and Brayden Reum (honorable mention). Fourth graders are Ellie Chambers, Grady Dana, and Ren Foreman. Fifth grade students Isabella Aguirre, Grayson Stevens, and Jack Everett earned honors. Sixth graders earning recognition are Arya Krick, Kassidy Dana, Gavin Todd, Madisun Rasmussen and Riley Reum. In the seventh grade, Lassen Raby, Fletcher Segura, and Madison Wormwood earned honors. Eight graders receiving honors are “Gabby”, Gage Todd, and Stephanie Everett.

At time of print honor roll students were not received from Dixon (on a trimester basis), Hot Springs or Plains. They will be printed at a later date, when received.

GRADUATING FROM MONTANA TECH

Noxon’s Hilary VanVleet is graduating from Montana Technological University in Butte Saturday, April 24. She has earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Professional and Technical Communication with highest honors.

If you have a college student graduating or being honored, share the information at [email protected]