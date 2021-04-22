Donald "Boog" C. Cannon, passed away peacefully March 28, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family after a long struggle with kidney failure.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 25 years Rosa; his daughter Cheri Cannon; his sister Sharon (Bob); granddaughter Roseanna (Gage) Turner; two great grandsons; five stepchildren; many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; nephews Charlie and Curtis Cannon; niece Sharon Earthboy, and several great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dan and stepdaughter Ronda.

A very special thank you to all who have helped, prayed and supported our family in these trying times. A special thank you and much love to Boog's best friend and the son he always wanted, Andy Oberlander. In lieu of a service (which Dad specifically asked not to have) please raise a toast to a great man, full of life and remember him fondly with a smile.