May 6, 2021
JUANITA LACER
Juanita Louise Lacer (Ulrich) of Thompson Falls passed away April 30. In addition to her husband Art Lacer, she is survived by her three children, Robin Costello, Barbara Ulrich and Raymond Ulrich and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
