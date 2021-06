BLUE HAWK PITCHER Riley Wilson, who also swung a pretty hot bat, was recently named all-conference.

Thompson Falls' Riley Wilson and Noxon's Dylan Vigil of the Thompson Falls-Noxon Blue Hawks and Plains' Skylar Bergstrom of the Plains-Hot Springs Trotters, all seniors, have earned spots on the 2021 Western B-C All-Conference softball team.

Wilson, Vigil and Bergstrom were all honored as second...