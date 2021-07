THE MONTANA MAROON TEAM finished in 16th place overall in their division of the AAU Scholastic Duals in Orlando last week. Trae Thilmony (third from left) won 10 of his 12 matches and was awarded All-American status for his fine wrestling in Florida. Thompson Falls coach Mike Thilmony (right) guided the Maroon team.

Trae Thilmony is not only one of the best high school wrestlers in Montana, he is one of the best prep grapplers in the entire country.

Thilmony's body of wrestling work and rewards earned during his outstanding career grew even more impressive in Florida last week.

A two-time State B-C individ...