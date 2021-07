SMOOTH RIDE – Denny Burgess operates the asphalt paver on North Central as Doug Wipplinger watches the material. Austin Stafford smoothes the middle edge as Charlie Hohenstein comes up from behind with an asphalt roller to compact it.

The first Plains road work of the year was done last week with new smooth asphalt on North Central Avenue.

Plains resident Doug Wipplinger and his road crew completed the 440 feet on Central Avenue in front of the Assembly of God Church last Thursday, followed by two sections of West Lynch Stree...