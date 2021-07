OFFERING PROPANE and fuel oil delivery in Sanders County, John's Fuel Farm's tank is located east of Thompson Falls next to S&S Sports.

Offering propane gas delivery and fuel oil services, John's Fuel Farm has opened a location in Thompson Falls. The new site will allow the company to offer services to the entire county, year-round. "We are 100% locally owned and have been in the Mission Valley forever," said Levi Wadsworsh, John...