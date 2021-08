Musicians entertain at Quinn's in annual festival

OLD TIME BAROQUE – Carrie Krause on the violin and John Lenti on the theorbo play "Sonata in D Minor," a piece composed by Philipp Böddecker in 1651.

Despite the high heat and continued COVID jitters, more than 300 people decided to go for "baroque" at Quinn's Hot Springs Resort last week to hear musicians of international caliber.

It was the 17th Annual Montana Baroque Music Festival. Most of the music had been composed some 400 years ago, b...