Thompson Falls Police Chief Chris Nichols (left) shakes Bradley Lantz's hand, recognizing him for his service to Thompson Falls during the fire. Lantz graduated from Thompson Falls High School in 2020.

Thompson Falls Police Chief Chris Nichols recently recognized some members of the National Guard who are helping on the Thorne Creek fire, including a Thompson Falls alum.

Detachments from the Army National Guard and the Air Force National Guard are relieving both fire crews and local police...