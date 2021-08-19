ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Margaret Ellen Thompson

 
August 19, 2021

Margaret Ellen Thompson went home to her Lord at 1:40 p.m. August 12, 2021. She had just celebrated her 88th birthday.

She was born July 2, 1933 in Lemon, South Dakota, to Rose and Fred E. Ward.

She is survived by her daughter and family of Renton, Washington; several granddaughters, three of which are trained CNAs, two of them stayed with us and kept Margaret comfortable and administered medications to keep her going. She is also survived by two nephews of Lemon, South Dakota.

 

