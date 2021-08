Natalie and Jason Frankhauser of Plains welcomed a son, Nolan Thomas Frankhauser, on July 12, 2021. Nolan was born at Clark Fork valley Hospital, measuring 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 inches long. He joins a sister, Josie.

Maternal grandparents are Thomas Ruzicka of Sacramento, California, and Tracy Ruzicka of Big Spring, Texas. Maternal great-grandparent is Dewey Sigmon of Lockhart, South Carolina. Paternal grandparents are Tom Price of Seattle and Diane Price of Tacoma, Washington. Paternal great-grandparent is Lilliam Geavseth of Tacoma, Washington.

Welcome, Nolan.