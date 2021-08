STAR MOUNTAIN, formerly known as Squaw Peak, in 2016.

Continued from last week...

• Gem Peak – 8 miles SW of Noxon. It started as a camp lookout with a 15-foot pole platform. 1939, 20-foot pole tower L-4 cab. 1964, 30-foot tower with a R-6 flat cab. Staffed into the 1970s. Now available for rent on the Recreational Rental program

• Governm...