WHERE THE MAGIC HAPPENS – Thunder Road Catering manager James Davis, known as JD to his coworkers, led an impromptu tour of his company's operations, including the kitchen at the Thorne Creek fire camp last Friday.

Food, a shower and a safe place to sleep when not on the front lines; these are the basics emergency workers like wildland firefighters have a right to.

The Thorne Creek fire camp just southwest of Plains, more or less a tent city on steroids designed and built from the ground up to support the...