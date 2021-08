FIRE CONTROL - Stephan Osmond, task force leader for the structure group working in Division November, explains the hand lines and hose lays behind him.

On August 15, the Thorne Creek fire began to quickly back down into the Thompson River canyon toward numerous homes and structures along the river. Overnight, the fire grew 6,157 acres, with the majority of that growth into the Thompson River drainage. With resources stretched thin across the wes...