Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden September 9, 2021



Montana Highway Patrol Ramana Anuganti, 48, day speeding, $70. Dustin Gibbons, 42, day speeding, $20. Trevor Quenzer, 42, day speeding, $20; failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $85. Gabriel Raymont, 16, night speeding, $120. James Watzke, 70, operating a vehicle without proper regis...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.