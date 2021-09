Lady Hawks f ight for win against Loyola

TEAMWORK - Seniors Avery Burgess (left) and Natalie Roberts, both new to the Hawk squad this year, go up for a block again Loyola's Isalei Bates during action last Thursday in Thompson Falls.

After a hard-fought victory last Thursday by the Thompson Falls Lady Hawks, the Loyola Sacred Heart Breakers find their own hearts broken. The first set went to the Heart Breakers in a long, close 32-30 battle. The Lady Hawks came back to win three straight though, besting Loyola 25-13, 25-21 and...