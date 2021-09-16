COVID postpones local activities

Though life seemed to be getting back to normal with the return of the school year and fall sporting events, some Sanders County teams have had to take a break because of the increase in COVID cases.

Plains High School canceled extracurricular activities last week, including a scheduled volleyball match against Noxon last Thursday and a football game against Flint Creek last Saturday. The cross country team was also unable to travel to the Flathead Invitational last weekend, and Coach Jesse Jermyn said his runners will see their first action at the Thompson Falls Invitational next Thursday at River’s Bend Golf Course.

The school district announced on its website that several students and staff members tested positive for COVID. “Due to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, and the extensive list of contact traced students, starting Monday September 13, 2021, the students of PHS in grades 9 through 12 will be remote learning,” the district stated on its web page. “Additionally, all PHS extracurricular activities will be cancelled until Monday September 20, 2021.”

Noxon Schools also moved to remote learning this week, cancelling activities through September 24. On Monday, Superintendent Dave Whitesell released a statement on the district website stating that "the Noxon School District was notified by the Sanders County health Department that several of our students had confirmed test positives for COVID-19."