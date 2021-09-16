Hot Springs resident offers EMT training

With Emergency Medical Service (EMS) member numbers significantly down in Montana and across the U.S., one Montana man is doing something about it. John Carlbom has been teaching Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) for over 25 years and expressed his concerns that EMT numbers have dropped considerably. According to Carlbom, with the average EMT aged 60 years, and another possible round of COVID-19, many responders have had enough. That, and considering Montana and numerous other states do not consider EMS an essential service, he says the lack of funding during a pandemic is threatening those already dwindling numbers.

Residing in Hot Springs, Carlbom owns an EMS training company called Whiteline Consulting and Training. He also works as a volunteer EMT at the Hot Springs ambulance barn four days a week. "I like to practice what I teach," he explained. He brings with him over 27 years of EMT experience, in numerous communities large and small across the state. "I love teaching. I love helping people," Carlbom said.

Whiteline Consulting and Training is getting ready for an 18-week EMT course in Hot Springs for interested people. The course will be held two nights a week, Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. It will cost $900, including the book and a $200 nonrefundable deposit. This course will start September 21.

"I understand financial issues. I don't want the financial to keep them from being good EMTs," said Carlbom, explaining that his company also does payment plans. "It's not about the money to me. It's about putting out good EMTs." Carlbom explained how he tries to keep his costs down and that it can get expensive after figuring in travel costs, lodging, course materials and other supplies. Fortunately, most of the spaces they use are donated by various schools, fire departments or ambulance barns. According to Carlbom, this is one of the biggest costs. Other places like colleges charge upward of $1,500 to $2,000 to get the same training and certification.

When starting his company, Carlbom wanted a name that fit his vision and that would stick with people. He remembered a friend of his that was killed in the line of duty serving as an EMT. He mentioned this to a class and told them about "the thin white line," which refers to fallen EMTs. He explained that fire departments have "the thin red line," police departments have "the thin blue line" and many people do not realize there is one for EMTS as well. One student pointed out that it needed to be his company's name. "It has a meaning so that when people hear my story, they go 'wow,'" said Carlbom.

Carlbom has had the company for a year and says he is proud of what they have accomplished, though he has been teaching independently far longer. He has four employed instructors, and will be holding upcoming EMT courses in several Montana cities in October, including Clinton and Vaughn, with courses in progress in Billings and Butte. "One thing I am really proud of is our realistic scenarios," explaining that they dress their volunteer actors in makeup to make the wounds and blood as realistic as possible. He held a demonstration where he and other volunteers did just that for Hot Springs High School last Wednesday.

On September 1, Carlbom, others from Whiteline Consulting and Training and members of the Hot Springs Ambulance Service attended Brenda Haase's Adult Living class for seniors. At the start of the class, Carlbom selected two volunteers to act as EMTS. He then set up a situation outside with an actor and brought the two students to respond. Students Benedict Waterbury and Russell Morton got to experience 15 minutes of what being in an emergency situation is like as an EMT. The two rushed to save the actor playing the victim of an accident while other students were instructed to tell them how bad of a job they were doing in order to simulate a real scenario. The demonstration was done in good fun, and both students came away with a new understanding of EMTs and their occupational hazards. "I have a lot more respect, I had no idea how difficult it is," said Morton. "I didn't realize how random it is," said Waterbury, explaining that they had no idea what they were walking into.

During the class, Carlbom explained that EMT training is a great thing to have on a resume for any career, and EMS itself is extremely rewarding. "It's a great career; you're saving lives and helping people." During the class, after the scenario, the students came back into the classroom and learned how to control bleeding, which was the main issue that needed to be treated in the scenario.

At the end of class, Carlbom and others expressed again the dire need for EMTs in Montana. "Hot Springs has one of the biggest districts in the area to cover," explained EMT Cody Scott. "We do a lot more mutual aid than most people." The Hot Springs Ambulance Service technically has only one ambulance, though they can contract a second from the fire department in an emergency. Even with a low number of resources, they need to cover an area that stretches nearly to Ronan and Plains.

Call (406) 750-6178 or visit http://www.whitelinetraining.com to contact Carlbom or get involved in EMT tarining.