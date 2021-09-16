ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Christine Ann Grant

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

September 16, 2021



Christine Ann Grant was born September 25, 1973, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains, Montana. She passed away September 2, 2021, at St. James Hospital in Butte, Montana.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Mary and Mark Reeser of Thompson Falls; brother, David (Billie) Grant of Oklahoma; brother, Kevin (Becky) of Missoula; sister, Carrier (James) Veach of Missoula; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Grant, and all of her grandparents.

Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a later date.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/18/2021 04:53