Christine Ann Grant was born September 25, 1973, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains, Montana. She passed away September 2, 2021, at St. James Hospital in Butte, Montana.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Mary and Mark Reeser of Thompson Falls; brother, David (Billie) Grant of Oklahoma; brother, Kevin (Becky) of Missoula; sister, Carrier (James) Veach of Missoula; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Grant, and all of her grandparents.

Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a later date.