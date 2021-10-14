ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

RED, WHITE & BLUE

 
October 14, 2021

Ed Moreth

Air Force veteran Heather Allen helps retrieve flags on display on the greenway along Railroad Street in Plains. The 660 flags were part of a military veteran suicide awareness program established by Joint Operation Mariposa, a nonprofit organization designed to help veterans. Ed Foste, the program coordinator, put up the first set of 22 flags on September 1 and each night placed 22 more to represent the 22 veterans lost to suicide each day. The flags also represent the families of those lost vets.

 

