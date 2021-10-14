Anna Virginia Dickson passed away on her 94th birthday, Friday, October 8, 2021 in Sandpoint, Idaho. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. MST Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Whitepine Cemetery near Trout Creek, Montana.

Anna was born in Archer, Montana, on October 8, 1927 to Adolf and Nora Olson. At nine years old her family moved to Trout Creek and homesteaded on the Vermilion River. She attended school in Trout Creek and graduated high school in Thompson Falls.

She went to work for Boeing in 1945 during World War II riveting fuel tanks together. After the war was over she went to work for the telephone company in Spokane. When her appendix almost ruptured, she came home to live with her parents.

In 1948 she married Benny Dickson. She took care of the kids and ranched. They retired to the lake in Trout Creek. She moved to Sandpoint in 2009 to live with her daughter Chris and son-in-law Tom.

Anna enjoyed gardening, quilting, tole painting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her four children, Jerry (Rochelle) Dickson of Thompson Falls, Diane (John) Pearson of Bigfork, Chris (Tom) Roy of Sandpoint and Jeff (Terri) Dickson of Spokane; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Benny Dickson, son Johnny Dickson and siblings.

The family would like to thank Bonner Community Hospice for their loving care and compassion.

Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Anna's online memorial at lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.