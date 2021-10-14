Virginia Clair "Ginny" Thomson, our dear mother, went home to the Lord on October 6, 2021, with her three children by her side. She was born in Bellingham, Washington, to Louis and Joyce Owens on March 31, 1952. She asked the Lord into her heart at the age of 10. After graduating high school in 1970 she married Jeff Van Den Top in September 1972.

In her younger years, our mom loved barrel racing and was world ranked in 1975. She also trained hunting dogs and loved to bake. Dad and mom had three children together: daughter Dorie Ann Ellen, daughter Kari Ann and son Andrew Allen. Our mother lived in Washington state until 1995 when she chose to move to Montana, saying she was "ready for the serenity of western Montana." She appreciated the slower pace of life very much.

Mom lived a full life and enjoyed many activities and adventures, including leather crafting, weaving her family tartans, long hike-in camping trips, hunting and fishing. One time she even chased a bear off with a shovel! Our mother had a bachelor's degree in business management, and she worked as the office manager for Lilja Rifle Barrels in Plains from 1995 until 2011 when she retired.

Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world. She loved spending time with them, cooking for them and teaching them how to bake pies, gardening, crafting and playing Yahtzee.

She is survived by her mother, Joyce Westmoreland; brother Mike Owens; sisters Gail Kramme and Jodie Haveman (Brian); her children, daughters Dorie Van Den Top and Kari Bauer (Doug) and son Andrew Van Den Top (Breena); 20 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Louis Owens, and brother Rick Owens. A service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Plains Bible Chapel.