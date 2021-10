MANEUVERING AROUND – Clark Fork Soccer Alliance John Thurston makes his way around a Hamilton Christian Academy Lion before passing to a teammate.

The Clark Fork Alliance Soccer Club U15 coed team nabbed its second victory of the season with a triumph against the Hamilton Christian Academy Lion 6-2 last Tuesday at Amundson Sports Complex at Plains.

"We play well together - we have good chemistry," said Jeremiah Allen, the Clark Fork Allian...