COUNTY FACEOFF - The Thompson Falls Blue Hawks played host to the Plains Trotters last week for a cross-county battle. The Hawks won in three sets.

"Bump! Set! Kill!" chanted the raucous Thompson Falls student section last Tuesday night in the school's homecoming volleyball match against Plains. It was a festive night for the Blue Hawks and their fans as they rolled to their eighth straight victory in three sets against the Horseman, 25-8, 2...