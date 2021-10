GAME OVER - Emily Brown delivers the game-winning kill for Noxon last week as the Red Devils went on the road to beat the St. Regis Tigers in four sets.

In a District 14C showdown that lived up to every ounce of the hype, the Noxon Red Devils defeated the St. Regis Tigers in four sets (25-18, 17-25, 25-15, 25-23) Saturday in St. Regis. The story of the game was overcoming adversity as Noxon fought off a gritty St. Regis team that held leads in th...