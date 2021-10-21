Sheriff's Log
October 21, 2021
Ambulance:
T. Falls, 3; Plains, 8; Heron, 2; Hot Springs, 7; Noxon, 1; Paradise, 1.
Sunday, October 10
Assist motorist/citizen, Paradise.
Livestock, Plains.
Civil attempts, T. Falls.
Assist motorist/citizen, Heron.
Civil attempts, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Animal other, T. Falls.
Civil attempts, T. Falls.
Livestock, T. Falls.
Monday, October 11
Civil attempts, T. Falls.
Animal other, T. Falls.
Intimidation/harassment, T. Falls.
Theft, theft of medications, T. Falls.
Welfare check, Plains.
Motor vehicle crash, Noxon.
Juvenile criminal, Trout Creek.
Tuesday, October 12
Fire, Trout Creek.
Business contact, Trout Creek.
Coroner called, T. Falls.
Welfare check, Camas.
Fire, T. Falls.
Livestock, Paradise.
Theft, Plains.
Abandoned vehicle, Perma.
Livestock, Trout Creek.
Juvenile runaway, Trout Creek.
Animal other, T. Falls.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Wednesday, October 13
Welfare check, Hot Springs.
Request for welfare check, Camas.
Civil standby, Trout Creek.
Fire, T. Falls.
Fire, T. Falls.
Request for welfare check, Plains.
Road hazard/blockage, T. Falls.
Message delivery, Heron.
Suspicious activity, T. Falls.
Fire, Dixon.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Animal other, Hot Springs.
Thursday, October 14
Coroner called, Hot Springs.
Trespass, T. Falls.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Assist motorist/citizen, T. Falls.
Friday, October 15
Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash, Plains.
General animal call or complaint, Plains.
Child welfare/abuse, T. Falls.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Saturday, October 16
Civil served, T. Falls.
Protection order violation, T. Falls.
Protection order violation, Noxon.
Harassment/privacy in communication, Plains.
Fire, Hot Springs.
Livestock, Hot Springs.
Assist motorist/citizen, Hot Springs.
Threats, Plains.
Fire, Hot Springs.
Disturbance, Plains.
Disturbance, Hot Springs.
Reader Comments(0)