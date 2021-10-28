PUMPKIN HARVEST

Eleven-year-old Sydney Evans of Gardiner, Montana, (left) and 9-year-old Kylee Cahoon of Charlo pose with pumpkins they harvested from Karval Pickering's pumpkin patch in Paradise. The girls harvested 319 Baby Boo and Jack Be Nimble pumpkins and donated 100 to the Plains Woman's Club's pumpkin decoration event, which will be held at the VFW in Plains on Halloween from 4-6 p.m. It took the two girls, along with Ashley Alder of Moiese and Marie Evans of Paradise, about two hours Saturday to harvest the pumpkins. The pumpkins ranged from about the size of a quarter to just over four inches wide. Becky Powley of Plains also helped in the garden. Evans said the Plains Woman's Club offered to pay for the pumpkins, but the girls wanted to donate them. They held a roadside tailgate stand in front of the American Legion in Paradise and at the intersection of Highways 200 and 135 Saturday and sold about 200 of them, said Evans.