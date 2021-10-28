"Squish," aka Caiden Graham Hedahl, came into this world on October 24, 2016, into the arms of his momma and Daddy (Mia and Travis Hedahl) and his "Boys" (Cohen and Kye.) He met his person Jacki that morning, which is where he received his nickname "Hand me that lil bundle of Squish." And he was, weighing in at just shy of 10 pounds; he was our "lil bundle of Squish."

Squish was a force to be reckoned with chasing after "his boys," whom he lovingly nicknamed Bubbie and Kye-Buddy. He also always had his "Rosie Posie," his 150+ pound "puppy," nearby. She kept a watchful eye over her boy even though they had been "puppies" together. Squish was quick-witted, a puzzle master, a lego engineer, and loved all things dinosaurs. His vocabulary was well beyond his age, and his understanding of sarcasm and inference was impressive. He loved knock-knock jokes, marshmallows, sidewalk chalk, bubbles and dreamed of one day going to school to learn to read. He loved his boys fervently and was always down for an adventure with them. His love of silly things like "runaway eyeballs" and a "chicken on your head" was beyond compare. These traits were precious. On April 8, 2019, Squish was diagnosed with a very rare form of pediatric cancer. He battled the ferocious Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma for a year and a half. On October 20, 2020, just four days shy of his fourth birthday for the last time, our beautiful three-year-old, rainbow-loving, purple T-Rex of a boy took a nap and was finally at peace.

Sweet boy, oh how we love you. You will forever be missed by those left behind: Momma, Daddy, Bubbie, Kye-Buddy, Rosie Posie, Grammy, Papa Mike & Papa Mark, Nana, Grandma and Pa, and all of your aunts, uncles, and cousins. We ache to hold you again.

Special thanks to Emmie and Bryan for always going to extraordinary lengths to help make our sweet boy comfortable.

Thank you to Maria and the pediatric staff at Community Hospital for allowing our babe to complete his treatment locally, allowing him an incredible quality of life. And, of course, to the magnificent Squish Squad for always keeping us so strong.