Noah Lee Ressler

March 13, 1949 - November 3, 2021

Noah left this earth and is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

NOAH RESSLER

He is survived by his mother, Leona Ressler of Trout Creek, Montana; five siblings, Barbara Halle of Trout Creek, Sandra Ulver of Deer Park, Washington, John Ressler of Sandpoint, Idaho, Kathrine Grimm of Kalamath Falls, Oregon, and Emma Ressler of Milton, Washington. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

Noah graduated from Thompson Falls High School, class of 1967. He joined the Air Force and served during the Vietnam war. After getting out of the service he lived in Germany and eventually moved back to the states.

He attended seminary at The Masters Seminary in California.

He had a long battle with genetic liver disease that eventually took his life.

He will be in our hearts forever.