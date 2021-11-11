Patricia Annamaria (Lico) Whitmore

April 19, 1943 - October 12, 2021

Born April 10, 1943 to Charles Lico and Angelina Ferise in New Jersey. As a second generation Italian she possessed all the wonderful dynamic attributes of what one might stereotype. Her father was a butcher in New Jersey then Tool and die maker in Long Beach, California. Her mother was the glue for Patti's older sister Sarah McKenzie, her younger sister Linda (1948-1968) and younger brother Charles Lico Jr.

Patti went to Western High School in Anaheim, California and was involved in many things in her life. She was always up to trying anything! Her career started with working as a Dental Assistant and Cosmologist working with her sister Sarah McKenzie developing a successful l skin care company in Huntington Beach CA.

She was then asked by her younger brother Charlie to help him develop one of the first stoneware companies creating hand Thrown Pottery, she was head of production.

While working at Lico-Rendon, she met Harry Whitmore playing shuffle board at the local bar in Huntington Beach, California. They were married in 1965. They have two beautiful daughters, Kristina and Linda. They have three grandchildren, Ashton, Kayley and Skyler. Patti and Harry moved to Trout Creek , MT in 2004, she became a welcomed addition to Montana. Patti loved all things Montana and rapidly gave up her California way of life.

PATRICIA WHITMORE

Patti loved estate and garage sales and had many wonderful finds. She loved antiques and jewelry. She had many hobbies, gardening, stained glass crafts, lighting fire-side and slash piles. If you called her to join you in most anything she would not hesitate to join in. She was a fabulous cook and was always saving recipes. Patti had a way of making a fabulous dish out of anything. (It's that Italian thing.) She and Harry volunteered in the Huckleberry Festival Food Booth for 5 years. On Fridays, Harry and Patti enjoyed pinochle and "Fish Fridays" at the Wayside bar. After they moved to Thompson Falls, they played pinochle at the Senior Center on Sundays.

Whoever met Patti would not soon forget her. She was always quick to hug and greet you with a beautiful smile. Patti was a very genuine person and devoted friend. She was loved for her honesty and sincerity. She cherished and loved her family most of all. One of her great ambitions was to share her love of Montana with her family and those cherished friends.