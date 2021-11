Hawks win on home court

UP AND OVER - Senior Elli Pardee tips a ball over the net during the Hawks' quarterfinal match against Anaconda. Thompson Falls won in three sets.

The Blue Hawks won a divisional volleyball tournament last weekend, but it wasn't easy. The Hawks ended up playing the Florence Falcons, who beat them in the regular season, three times in the tournament. They also lost one of their seniors to an injury. It wasn't easy, but they got the job done....