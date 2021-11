NEW TEAM MEMBER – Sanders County Commissioner Glen Magera (right) swears in Pat Barber as the new county coroner.

Pat Barber of Trout Creek was appointed as the Sanders County Coroner by Commissioner Glen Magera at the courthouse on Wednesday.

This is an interim position that goes until the November 2022 election cycle, but Barber said he will be throwing his name into the hat at that time. "I am looking...