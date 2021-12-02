Grange holds first craft fair since reorganizing

For the first time ever, the newly revived Whitepine Grange held a craft fair in their hall. The organization has been reaching out to the community, asking if any group wanted to rent out the space. Lori Smith answered the call and helped organize the fair. The event had 11 vendors, due to the limited space, but according to all who participated, it was just enough to be a nice event. "Everybody says this is a great place to have it," said Jan Manning, president of the Whitepine Grange.

Manning had a booth of her own where she sold handmade snowflakes created from beads. "I started making them for my own Christmas tree, but then I got carried away," said Manning about her flakes. To her, buying from local crafters is much more fun, and "prices are great and made here by our friends." She laughed, saying that she and many of the vendors did not make much money because as they sold things, they would then spend that money on items from the other crafters.

Manning said the Grange would love to make this a tradition and host the fair every year. Smith hopes to do the fair again as well, saying they hope to do it again next fall. With a rental price of $10 per booth at the Grange, she believes it is far more affordable for vendors than other venues. With the cost to open a booth often very high at other craft fairs, "it takes a lot of sales to climb out of that hole," Smith noted.

Smith was very pleased with the venue. "We've had a lot of really nice people come by." One vendor selling various items, Elisabeth Hewlett, said her husband does the carvings, her mom does the crocheting and she wood burns and braids. The whole family contributes to creating some of the things they sell at fairs. "Everything takes a lot of time and love, but we just love to share it with our community," Hewlett said. Her family organization is called For God's Glory Designs, and Hewlett explained the reason for the name was that "we are given a lot of blessing from God and we just want to make sure that's used for God's glory."

Vendors estimated there were over 80 people that came to the fair. For more information about the Whitepine Grange, contact Manning at (406) 827-6385.