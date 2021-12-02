Question of the Week

Do you think Thompson Pass should remain open year-round?

GEORGE VINSON, Thompson Falls -

“I don’t think it’s necessary. It would depend on the cost of it. They already keep it open pretty late and open again pretty early in the spring.”

ROY SCOTT, Thompson Falls - “Yes, it’s great for cutting down time to get to Spokane and Coeur d'Alene, but then again I can also see it being treacherous in the winter and not being cost effective to try to keep it clean through the winter.”

TYREL WORTLEY, Trout Creek - “I don’t know if it would be worth keeping it open year-round, depending on the weather.”

BONNIE NICOL, Thompson Falls - “Yes, definitely! It would benefit both sides. I have businesses that I visit in Spokane and in Coeur d'Alene. It keeps you from driving clear around through Sandpoint.”

LARRY MCBRIDE, Thompson Falls - “Yes! Shortcut to I-90 and you don’t have to cross two passes.”

BECKY NICHTER, Thompson Falls - “I don’t feel that the pass should be open year-round. I think it would take a lot of manpower to keep it open throughout the winter and I personally wouldn’t take that pass, even if it was open because I think that its dangerous."