May 17, 1964 – December 5, 2021

David Joe Hipple passed away on Sunday morning, December 5, at the age of 57 at his home in Thompson Falls, Montana. A memorial service will be held to celebrate David's life on January 15, 2022. It will take place at Thompson Falls Community Congregational Church, 704 Preston Street, Thompson Falls, at 11 a.m. Mountain Time. Food will be served afterward.

David was born one of twins on May 17, 1964, to Russell and Edith Hipple. After his father passed away in 1969, Edith moved her family to Scottsdale, Arizona, where David lived until he graduated from Saguaro High School in 1982.

Shortly after graduation, David relocated to the Redmond, Washington, area, where he attended Bellevue Community College and then transferred to Central Washington University in Ellensburg. While living in the Seattle area he met his future wife, Bryanne Clark.

David and Bry moved to the Phoenix area in 1990, where they were married in Cave Creek in 1991. Their son Russell was born on January 27, 1997. During their time in Arizona, David worked in various aspects of the construction industry.

After a short stop in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, the family settled in Stevensville, Montana, where Russell started school. David worked as a general contractor and sold real estate during their time there.

David, Bry and Russell had horses and enjoyed hunting and riding dirt bikes, which David did until he dislocated his shoulder in a motocross accident. He also enjoyed helping coach Russell's t-ball team.

David loved being outside – hunting, hiking, fishing. He loved his dogs and loved to take them on hikes or walks. He loved to look at houses, which went along with his interest in real estate and construction. He loved all sports, but especially Arizona Cardinals football.

David was a person who liked to help people. He just showed up at peoples' houses to help them with whatever project they were working on, where he was a valuable asset with advice, or just an extra pair of hands.

Later in life David met Susan Cordero and moved to Thompson Falls with her, where they spent a lot of time traveling around the country camping, fishing, sightseeing and antiquing. They lived there until his passing. During his time there he continued his love of helping people. He volunteered at the local food bank and helped elderly folks in the neighborhood with projects around their properties. He will be sorely missed by all.

David was preceded in death by his father, Russell Hipple; his mother, Edith Hipple; and his older brother, Danny Hipple. He is survived by his son Russell Hipple; sisters Sherry Boquist and Valerie Douglas; his twin brother Duane Hipple; and his girlfriend Susan Cordero.

The family hopes you will all be able to join in the celebration of David's life.