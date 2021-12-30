Students to experience 'Wicked'

After many years of searching for an appropriate play to take students to, Thompson Falls High School English teacher Pam Peters has finally pulled something together. Peters has been wanting to use money from a general English department fund that has been untouched for over 10 years. She has a passion for musicals and thought it would be a perfect way to use the money and to give high school students a great life experience.

Peters had been waiting for an opportunity to come by but explained that “We had been trying to find a play that would pique their interest yet fit into a teenagers schedule.” Peters said the hardest challenge was finding a play that did not have showings that conflicted with school sports, prom, and other important school events. After waiting for several years, an opportunity to see Wicked, one of her favorite plays, arose. The Broadway play will have several showings in the First Interstate Center for the Arts Theater, in Spokane. The musical features a plot that takes a different look at the story of The Wizard of Oz. “I think it really is an awesome opportunity,” said Peters.

According to her, students in rural communities have limited opportunities and outlets to see live performances. “Anytime you can expand their world view and take them out of video games or the TV set and get them to feel something is advantageous for them,” said Peters. She believes that plays and musicals are “so much more powerful in a live setting.”

Students have had several months to put their names in to go on the field trip, and each student has been requested to contribute $20 for their ticket. The whole ticket cost is $53.50, and the bus travel cost has been estimated to be around $700. This means, with 25 seats filled for the performance, the whole trip will cost a little over $2,000. Currently, the trip has 17 high school students signed up to go, and plenty of adult chaperones.

The students will be going to see the play on March 26, for a 2 p.m. matinee. According to Peters, for at least one student this trip will be the first time they have been to Washington, and for many others this will be their first musical. “I think a few of them have no idea what to expect,” said Peters, who selected the play because she believes the message speaks directly to teenagers. “You have to treat each other kindly, and that’s perfect for high school. It’s about reserving judgment of others,” she said, adding that is a message she believes many people could learn a lot from.