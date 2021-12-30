One word can create friction

First of all, I would like to congratulate Dan Rowan on his joining the Sanders County Board of Commissioners! Sounds like he is a good choice and I wish him well.

I am writing this letter to object to Ed Moreth’s biased reporting of the story (Dec. 2).

When Mr. Moreth wrote about supporters of Greg Hinkle signing a petition, he put in his own interpretation to slant the story. The petitioners (and there were close to 400) did not insist that Mr. Hinkle be selected. The petitioners asked that Mr. Hinkle be selected. These words have very different meanings. The people presenting the petition politely asked if they could be told the reasons behind to Commissioners choice and from what I saw the following week at a BOC meeting Mr. Cox and Mr. Magera explained their reasons very well.

In the letter to the editor written by Ernest Scherzer on December 9 it seems obvious to me that Mr. Scherzer took Ed Moreth’s bias and ran with it. Is it real reporting when the author of the (December 2) article tries to slant it to make concerned and involved citizens look bad?

I will repeat “insisting” and “asking” are two very different words. I was tempted to write this letter last week, but then considered that I shouldn’t write on the basis of one word. But when that word creates and supports friction and discord in our community I feel it needs to be called out.

Catherine DeWitt, Thompson Falls