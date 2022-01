Red Devil Seanna Richter looks for an open teammate as Blue Hawks Ellie Baxter (left) and Avery Burgess defend during action December 21.

Sanders County athletes are taking a break from competition for the holidays, but Noxon, Thompson Falls and Plains had one last game last Tuesday before school let out.

Thompson Falls boys and girls traveled to Noxon on December 21, with the Hawks beating the Red Devils in both games.

For t...