Provider opens TF practice

"Psychiatric services are very difficult around here. I think she will be a boon to the community," said Raoul Ribeiro about Danice Thorne. Thorne opened a small mental health services practice in Thompson Falls called New Perspectives Mental Health Services. "She has lots of practical experience," added Ribeiro. Thorne has been a nurse for 10 years and has been a practicing psychiatric nurse for just over a year.

Thorne will be able to prescribe medications and evaluate the mental health needs of her patients. She will also be able to do psychiatric intakes and provide counseling. She can work with all ages, and will be open to appointments Monday through Friday and can even meet on weekends for special circumstances.

So far, her skills have only been offered through telehealth businesses. "Some community members drive over 100 miles for her services," Ribeiro added. The places he described these people having to travel to included Sandpoint, Missoula and Kalispell. Both Ribeiro and Thorne talked about how the community is growing. "It's astonishing how much we've grown over the last year," said Thorne.

Ribeiro has a degree in social work and has worked as a counselor in the community for years. He operates through Cabinet Mountain Counseling and explained that he is the only male therapist in the area, which helps him speak to men who only feel comfortable talking about their concerns with another man. Ribeiro believes having a female therapist he can recommend to women who feel the same way is a huge benefit. The two have known each other for over eight years and will now be sharing office space in Thompson Falls. They are excited to be able to collaborate, while also maintaining patient confidentiality. "It's nice to have that, in person," said Ribeiro, explaining how as a counselor it can help to ask for another perspective from another professional in a similar field.

Thorne can set up appointments about a week in advance, and said she hopes to be able to make the process easier for locals. According to Thorne, patients can even fill out paperwork online through an email link to a therapy notes portal. Patients contact her and she will send them the link, where they can fill it out in the comfort and convenience of wherever they are. Thorne explained that for many patients, it is nice to have the ability to fill it out without the pressure of being in the office.

Thorne and New Perspectives Mental Health Services can be reached at (406) 827-8271, and Cabinet Mountain Counseling can be contacted through (406) 827-0345. Both are licensed through the state and can accept Medicaid and most other insurances.