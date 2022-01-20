Larry D."Lonesome" Loberg, age 65, passed away January 7, 2022, at his home in Plains, Montana, of natural causes.

He was an independent logger with over 1 million miles driven, accident free, behind the wheel of his '69 Kenworth.

He is survived by his partner and best friend of 18 years, Lisa Wescott; his brother, Rick Loberg of Hot Springs; sisters Marla Loberg and Julie Canedo of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Please join us for a potluck May 14, 2022, 1-4 pm at the VFW in Plains to celebrate "Lonesome's" life.