Sanders County Ledger

Larry D. 'Lonesome' Loberg

 
January 20, 2022

LARRY LOBERG

Larry D."Lonesome" Loberg, age 65, passed away January 7, 2022, at his home in Plains, Montana, of natural causes.

He was an independent logger with over 1 million miles driven, accident free, behind the wheel of his '69 Kenworth.

He is survived by his partner and best friend of 18 years, Lisa Wescott; his brother, Rick Loberg of Hot Springs; sisters Marla Loberg and Julie Canedo of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Please join us for a potluck May 14, 2022, 1-4 pm at the VFW in Plains to celebrate "Lonesome's" life.

 

