GOTCHA – Brad Stacey holds a whitetail deer he roped while Wally Brown and Marc Childress approach to help cut the deer free of a rope that was tangled around the deer.

A group of Plains residents worked together last week to free a young whitetail doe that was caught in a rope attached to a plastic sled.

A deer on property along McCrea Road was found partially immobilized last Thursday morning and although the device might not have caused death to the animal...