ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Dowd 

Question of the Week

What is your favorite household chore?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

February 3, 2022



Charlene Miller,

Thompson Falls - “My husband and I like to switch back and forth cooking and doing dishes.”

Gail Lowe,

Thompson Falls - “Vacuuming because it is instant gratification and it’s not wet and messy.”

Janice Roberts,

Thompson Falls - “Cleaning the kitchen. It just feels fresher in the house if the kitchen is clean.”

Beau McCormick,

Thompson Falls - “Folding laundry, because its easier than doing the dishes and stuff.”

Cory Kump,

Thompson Falls - “Cleaning up after my two-year-old every 10 minutes.”

Michael Lockard,

Thompson Falls - “Doing dishes because it’s different from working outside. My least favorite right now is fire wood.”

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021