Question of the Week

What is your favorite household chore?

Charlene Miller,

Thompson Falls - “My husband and I like to switch back and forth cooking and doing dishes.”

Gail Lowe,

Thompson Falls - “Vacuuming because it is instant gratification and it’s not wet and messy.”

Janice Roberts,

Thompson Falls - “Cleaning the kitchen. It just feels fresher in the house if the kitchen is clean.”

Beau McCormick,

Thompson Falls - “Folding laundry, because its easier than doing the dishes and stuff.”

Cory Kump,

Thompson Falls - “Cleaning up after my two-year-old every 10 minutes.”

Michael Lockard,

Thompson Falls - “Doing dishes because it’s different from working outside. My least favorite right now is fire wood.”