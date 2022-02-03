Question of the Week
What is your favorite household chore?
February 3, 2022
Charlene Miller,
Thompson Falls - “My husband and I like to switch back and forth cooking and doing dishes.”
Gail Lowe,
Thompson Falls - “Vacuuming because it is instant gratification and it’s not wet and messy.”
Janice Roberts,
Thompson Falls - “Cleaning the kitchen. It just feels fresher in the house if the kitchen is clean.”
Beau McCormick,
Thompson Falls - “Folding laundry, because its easier than doing the dishes and stuff.”
Cory Kump,
Thompson Falls - “Cleaning up after my two-year-old every 10 minutes.”
Michael Lockard,
Thompson Falls - “Doing dishes because it’s different from working outside. My least favorite right now is fire wood.”
Reader Comments(0)